Seven-goal Liverpool, Man City target on chopping block as Euro side could achieve £100m sale

Shakhtar are gearing up for the sale of in-demand attacker Georgiy Sudakov

Shakhtar Donetsk are reportedly gearing up for the sale of Liverpool and Manchester City target Georgiy Sudakov, and the lowest price he can leave for has been revealed.

Four of the five biggest sums ever paid to Ukrainian Premier League sides came from Premier League outfits. The most was Chelsea’s £88million snare of Mykhaylo Mudryk, with Fred, Fernandinho and Willian all in the top five.

All of those players were sold by Shakhtar – in fact it’s nit until you reach the eighth-highest sale in the league’s history that you find a player that did not belong to the serial winners when they were sold.

It’s little surprise, with the talents available and the money regularly coming in, that they have won more than 30 pieces of silverware in their history.

They could soon sell another of their assets for a big price.

Star attacker Sudakov has bagged seven goals and three assists in all competitions so far this season, following on from a campaign in which he scored five goals and assisted 11 times.

As a result of his fine form, some top European outfits have registered an interest in him.

That includes the likes of Chelsea – where his former teammate Mudryk plays – Premier League title contenders Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal and multiple other Premier League sides, as well as clubs on the continent.

Shakhtar gearing up for Sudakov exit

The likelihood of his exit is increasing, too.

According to HITC, Shakhtar are ‘preparing to sell’ the attacker amid all the interest in him.

Indeed, it’s stated they are gearing up for the sale which could possibly be this summer.

Sudakov has a £128million release clause, and thinking back to Mudyrk’s move just over a year ago, the club will not be afraid to demand a huge fee from a European side, whether or not they look to get the full clause amount.

It is important to note, though, that Mudryk was in slightly better form and had also shown his quality in the Champions League – a competition in which Sudakov has just one goal in 13 appearances.

Lowest price tag revealed

As such, Sudakov might be a cheaper asset than his compatriot.

The HITC report suggests any offers will ‘have to be in excess’ of £35million.

That was previously bid by Napoli and turned down by Shakhtar, so it seems clear they aren’t going to accept that.

Given the large range in prices, it likely won’t become clear what Sudakov’s final fee is going to be until bids start to come in, but a battle between a few sides would certainly be useful for Shakhtar’s chances of surpassing the sale of Mudryk.

Anything above £35million would put Sudakov’s sale at least fourth on the Ukrainian Premier League’s highest-value sales, beating Fernandinho’s move to City in 2013.

