Seven Prem clubs circle as young Chelsea star faces uncertain future

On-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League, but Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is not worried just yet.

A report from the Daily Mail claimed that Abraham could cut short his season-long loan with Villa, and that Wolverhampton Wanderers, Huddersfield Town, Crystal Palace and Burnley are all interested in the possibility of adding him in January.

The 21-year-old scored twice in the 2-2 home Sky Bet Championship draw against rapidly improving QPR, moving his tally for the season to 16 league goals.

Commenting upon reports that Abraham wants to play Premier League football, Smith said: “Tammy has shown no inclination to go back to Chelsea.

“We are very happy with the way Tammy is developing as a player and as a person. He is very happy and you can see the connection he has the supporters, the players and staff.

“Chelsea seem very happy as he developing as a player and scoring goals in the Championship. For all three parties it is a win, win, win.

“So I would be amazed if anything happened to prevent him playing for Villa. But it is not in my control. If Chelsea decide to recall him it is up to them.

“In the conservations I’ve had with him he is enjoying himself at Villa and is developing as a player.”

Abraham previously spent spells on loan at both Bristol City and Swansea City, and The Sun claim that the England international could activate a recall clause in his loan deal, also linking Brighton, Bournemouth and Fulham.