Seven Premier League clubs battling for 15-year-old starlet

Rangers wonderkid Billy Gilmour has been linked a host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Scottish Daily Record claim that the Gers are ‘confident’ of hanging onto their young star, but once he turns 16 he is available to other clubs as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Tottenham, Everton and Southampton are also keen on the midfielder, who is expected to become a first team player with the Ibrox club if he stays around.

The report goes onto state that under FIFA guidelines for under-23s, he can move south of the border for as little as £100,000 in compensation should he agree a deal with an English club.

Chelsea and Manchester City are apparently keen to cement their status as the top two academies in England currently by landing Gilmour.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are seeking a deal as a ‘statement signing’ in response to accusations of their academy declining.

Gilmour was man of the match as Scotland’s Under-16s beat their Northern Irish rivals 2-0 on Sunday.

Old Firm rivals Celtic face a similar problem with their 13-year-old prospect Karamoko Dembele, who England invited to train at St George’s Park, leaving the SFA somewhat restless.