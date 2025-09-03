While the summer transfer window has now closed for Premier League clubs, a number of players can still leave the English top-flight in the next few weeks.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all looking to offload some unwanted players before the January transfer window opens.

The Turkish and Mexican transfer windows remain open until September 12, while teams in Saudi Arabia can continue making signings until September 23.

We’ve taken a look at seven Premier League players who could move abroad in the next few weeks.

Tyrell Malacia

Malacia was one of five players banished from Manchester United’s first-team by Ruben Amorim at the start of the summer, alongside Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Garnacho completed a £40million move to Chelsea and Antony rejoined Real Betis, while Rashford and Sancho went out on loan to Barcelona and Aston Villa respectively.

But Malacia is the one ‘bomb-squad’ member who is still at Old Trafford after a loan move to La Liga side Elche collapsed on transfer deadline day.

The left-back joined United in the summer of 2022 but suffered a career-derailing knee injury towards the end of his debut season, leading to a 17-month spell on the sidelines.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven and won the Eredivisie title, but they opted not to trigger the buy-option in his contract.

The Netherlands international reportedly received an offer from an unnamed Saudi Pro League earlier in the summer and could now revisit that option.

Andre Onana

Since joining Manchester United from Inter Milan in a £47.2million deal in the summer of 2023, Onana has produced a string of high-profile errors.

The Cameroon international was left out of the matchday squad for United’s Premier League opener against Arsenal and was named on the bench against Fulham and Burnley.

He returned to action in the Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby Town but was beaten at his near post by Charles Vernam and failed to claim a corner that was bundled in by Tyrell Warren.

The 29-year-old now faces more competition for the No.1 spot after United signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for an initial £18.1million on transfer deadline day.

Galatasaray were also interested in Lammens and have reportedly switched their attention to Onana after failing to sign the Belgium Under-21 international.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed that United are now open to offloading the goalkeeper in the coming days and weeks.

How Onana and Lammens compared in their respective leagues last season

Altay Bayindir

While Bayindir has started ahead of Onana in the first three games of the 2025/26 Premier League season, he has also struggled to impress at Manchester United.

The goalkeeper failed to deal with a 13th-minute corner in the opening game against Arsenal, allowing Riccardo Calafiori to score what proved to be the decisive goal.

He was also culpable for Burnley’s second goal in United’s 3-2 win over the Clarets at Old Trafford, spilling a shot at the feet of forward Jaidon Anthony.

The 27-year-old is reportedly another option on Galatasaray’s shortlist and could return to his native Turkey, having previously played for Ankaragucu and Fenerbahce.

Yves Bisssouma

Bissouma started in Tottenham’s Europa League final victory last season but has fallen out of favour following the arrival of Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich.

He has not played a competitive game under Thomas Frank this season and was left out of the travelling squad for the UEFA Super Cup game against Paris Saint-Germain for disciplinary reasons.

“He’s been late several times and now this time the latest time was one too many,” Frank said. “With everything you need to give your players a lot of love. There need to be demands and consequences and this time there was a consequence.”

The Mali international has also entered the final year of his contract and Spurs are hoping to recoup some of the £25million they paid Brighton for him in 2022.

A potential switch to Galatasaray collapsed earlier in the window but they still have time to reignite their interest in the midfielder, who has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

“Listen to that roar — Spurs are back!” 🔥 A rocket from Yves Bissouma to open the scoring! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/syXDKtQI9j — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 24, 2024

Axel Disasi

After being deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, Disasi spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa.

He returned to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season but was not selected for the summer’s Club World Cup tournament and has been training away from the first team at Cobham.

The centre-back was linked with West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Bournemouth and Wolves in the summer but opted against making a move to any of those sides.

He was interested in a temporary return to his former side Monaco but Nicolas Jackson’s move to Bayern Munich took up Chelsea’s last international loan spot.

The France international could still be offered an exit route out of Stamford Bridge as Besiktas and Saudi Pro League side Neom SC have both been credited with interest.

David Datro Fofana

Fofana joined Chelsea from Molde in January 2023 but has since made just four first-team appearances for the club, racking up 113 minutes of football.

He had loan spells at Union Berlin and Burnley in 2023/24 and spent the first part of last season on loan at Goztepe in the Super Lig, scoring two goals in nine appearances, before missing the entire second half of the season with injury.

The 22-year-old striker was linked with teams in Serie A and Ligue 1 in the summer and was also the subject of a loan offer from Celtic on transfer deadline day.

But he rejected the Scottish champions and chose to pursue a move to Charlton, only for the newly-promoted Championship side to fail to complete the relevant paperwork on a deal sheet in time.

The Ivory Coast international won’t get any opportunities at Stamford Bridge and a second spell in Turkey could potentially be on the cards.

Stefan Ortega

The third goalkeeper on this list, Ortega joined Manchester City on a free transfer in 2022 and proved a dependable back-up for Ederson.

He played every match in City’s 2022/23 FA Cup-winning campaign and had a key role in the title run-in in 2023/24, notably making a brilliant one-on-one save to deny Son Heung-min in a 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Despite Ederson’s move to Fenerbahce on transfer deadline day, the 32-year-old now finds himself pushed further down the pecking order at the Etihad.

City revamped the goalkeeping department in the summer, signing Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea, James Trafford from Burnley and Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now willing to sell Ortega, who needs to play regularly as he is trying to break into the Germany squad for the 2026 World Cup.

According to reports in Germany, Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor are now exploring a deal to sign the goalkeeper before their transfer window shuts.

