The final hours of the 2024 summer transfer window saw several unsettled star players sealing the moves they craved.

Jadon Sancho left Manchester United on loan for Chelsea, with the Blues obligated to purchase the winger next summer for a fee in the region of £25 million. The out-of-favour Raheem Sterling left Stamford Bridge to sign for Arsenal on loan. And Ivan Toney sealed a lucrative move to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

But there were several players for whom a long-anticipated summer switch did not materialise before the window closed. Here are seven Premier League stars who will be hoping to secure moves when the transfer market reopens in January.

Casemiro

It took just 45 minutes of his first appearance since the transfer window closed for the world to see exactly why Casemiro should no longer be a Manchester United player.

Twice in the first half against rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on September 1, Casemiro lost possession and was punished by the ruthless visitors who straked forward to score. The veteran Brazilian midfielder, who was signed from Real Madrid for £60 million two years ago, looked lost and desperately off the pace against Arne Slot’s men. So much so that Erik ten Hag substituted the 32-year-old at half-time, replacing him with teenage debutant Toby Collyer.

After a stellar first campaign with United, Casemiro struggled similarly all last season. It had been widely expedited that he’d be sold over the summer, but his reported £400,000-a-week wages have proven difficult for the club to offload.

And it’s not just that United need to be rid of Casemiro. It is in the player’s interest to seek employment elsewhere, too. In £50 million new arrival Manuel Ugarte, who was signed from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, the Red Devils already have Casemiro’s replacement.

To avoid further embarrassing outings in the times he is not confined to the bench going forward, the four-time Champions League winner should seek a destination where the level of play suits his remaining abilities.

Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi doesn’t necessarily need a January move. The England defender appears perfectly content at Crystal Palace after Newcastle failed in their attempts to sign him over the summer, falling short of the Eagles’ reported £70 million asking price.

But as the 24-year-old demonstrated with the Three Lions at Euro 2024, Guehi is a centre-back of the highest quality who is able to able to shine in high-stakes matches within the game’s upper echelons. Put simply: he is a Champions League-level player.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle or another of the Premier League’s big hitters come in for the Selhust Park star when the transfer market reopens mid-season. But there is a feeling reminiscent of Liverpool’s pursuit of Virgil van Dijk to Newcastle’s Guehi courtship. In the summer of 2017, the Reds were rebuffed in their efforts to sign the Dutchman, only to return the following January to secure his services with a record £75 million deal.

Guehi is a linchpin of an upwardly mobile side in Oliver Glasner’s Palace. But if Newcastle or another Champions League-chasing club come in for him with a suitably sizeable offer in the new year, it might be a move that suits all parties.

Richarlison

Brazilian striker Richarlison was determined to remain a Tottenham player for the 2024-25 season, despite interest from elsewhere.

The 27-year-old was reportedly the subject of a significant bid from an unnamed Saudi Pro League club last month, while it was reported in Brazil that Vasco da Gama were preparing a move for the former Everton and Watford star.

But back in May, Richarlison took to social media to confirm his commitment to Spurs, insisting that he had no intention of leaving the club he joined from the Toffees in a £60 million switch in 2022.

The 48-cap Selecao player provided a strong return of 12 goals and four assists from 31 appearances last term. But nine of those goals game during a spell of form and fitness between December 10 and February 3. The rest of the season, he battled injuries and struggled to replicate that kind of output.

Now, after just 25 minutes of Premier League action in the new season, Richarlison faces several weeks on the sidelines with a fresh injury. And after Dominic Solanke’s £65 million summer arrival, he has been pushed further down the pecking order.

GO FURTHER – The 10 most expensive transfers in the summer 2024 window, including Man Utd and Tottenham signings

Kieran Trippier

Late in the transfer window, Kieran Trippier made clear his desire to depart Newcastle United after two and a half years with the club.

The Magpies right-back – who operated on the left side of defence for England at the European Championship – also confirmed his international retirement over the summer.

Now 33 years old, Trippier has been behind Tino Livramento in the pecking order at St. James’ Park so far this season.

Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad – where former Manchester United defender Laurent Blanc is the manager – tried to sign Trippier before the league’s transfer window closed on September 2 and the ex-Tottenham and Atletico Madrid man is also attracting interest from a host of Turkish clubs.

Miguel Almiron

Another Newcastle player who looked destined to be on the move this summer, Miguel Almiron was the subject of an approach from Saudi clubs in July, while Fulham were unsuccessful with an attempt to sign the Paraguayan late in the window.

Almiron, who signed from MLS outfit Atlanta United for £21 million in 2018, made 33 Premier League appearances for the Magpies last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

So far this term, the 30-year-old has been limited to a substitute’s role in Eddie Howe’s side, coming off the bench in the closing stages of games against Bournemouth and Tottenham.

Apparently no longer relied upon as a key player at St. James Park, Almiron would be well served by seeking new pastures in January.

DON’T MISS – Where is the transfer window still open? Countries Premier League clubs can still sell players to

Carney Chukwuemeka

Gifted 20-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka became a hot topic late in the transfer window, linked with a loan switch to West Ham as well as being named as a potential makeweight in Chelsea’s move to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

But the England youth international has remained at Stamford Bridge, where his prospects of regular first-team football look limited. Signed from Aston Villa for £20 million in 2022, Chukwuemeka started just two Premier League games last season and his only action thus far in 2024-25 has been an 18-minute cameo in the EFL Cup.

The youngster is reportedly keen to leave the Blues in search of greater playing opportunities. Whether a loan or a permanent deal, Chukwuemeka will once again be a name to watch come January.

Christian Eriksen

When he signed from Brentford on a free two years ago, Christian Eriksen was a savvy acquisition for Manchester United.

And the Danish playmaker enjoyed a prominent role in his first campaign at Old Trafford, making 25 starts in the Premier League and racking up eight assists.

But his playing time diminished last season after the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea and the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo from the club’s academy. Eriksen’s tally of league starts dropped to 12.

This season, Eriksen’s role looks set to shrink yet further. He has featured in just four minutes of Premier League action from the club’s first three games and the signing of Ugarte will serve to restrict his game time more.

The 32-year-old was linked with a return to Ajax during the off-season, but the Dutch side were reportedly priced out of a move due to the player’s wages and United’s £5 million asking price.

READ NEXT: Every world star that joined the Saudi Pro League in summer 2024: Diaby, Toney, Smalling…