Seven SECRET talents being tracked by Man Utd, Liverpool and other top sides – sources

TEAMtalk has taken an in-depth look at seven top young talents, some of whom are on the radars of the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona, who could all be on the move in the very near future.

In the ever-evolving world of football, where scouting networks span the globe, a new crop of talents are poised to ignite the transfer market and dazzle on the pitch.

I’ve been speaking with sources in the beautiful game and TEAMtalk have compiled a list of seven standout prospects already under the microscope of Europe’s elite clubs – including the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool.

These young guns, from academies to senior debuts, embody the raw promise that’s fuelling transfer rumours ahead of summer 2026. At just 16 to 22 years old, they’re some of the future faces of the sport—defenders, midfield maestros, wing wizards, and goal machines ready to break through.

Leading the charge from Ajax’s legendary academy are Arron Bouman and Jorthy Mokio, with both drawing intense interest from the Premier League’s big hitters and LaLiga royalty.

18-year-old Bouman, a towering defender, has already notched his senior debut this season, showcasing the poise and tactical nous that Ajax’s youth system is renowned for producing. Clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all circling, viewing him as the next in a lineage of Dutch defensive gems destined for stardom.

Hot on his heels is Mokio, the defensive midfielder who snubbed offers from the world’s top sides while at KAA Gent to join Ajax in summer 2024.

Prioritizing development over dollars, the teen has wasted no time, making his senior bow this campaign. Sources whisper of blockbuster bids incoming in 2026, as his vision and tenacity in the engine room scream “future anchor.” The same clubs who are watching his teenage teammate are also keeping tabs on his situation.

At 22, Red Bull Salzburg’s Petar Ratkov is the list’s elder statesman, but his predatory instincts have made him the top scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Rangers have been aware of him for over two years but they now face major competition as there is interest from clubs in the Premier League and top outfits around Europe. He is set for a big summer in 2026, especially with his current form and trajectory.

Another Rangers talent hunted by English clubs

North of the border, Rangers’ Max Cameron is another Scottish sensation at just 16. Fresh off a new contract, he’s being likened to breakout star Ben Doak for his blistering pace and flair.

Already lighting up Scotland’s Under-17s with goals, Cameron’s on the radar of multiple English suitors, positioning him as a potential export sensation. Rangers will be keen to keep hold of him, hence the new deal, but Cameron is a serious talent and that is bringing real interest.

Newcastle United already pounced on 16-year-old winger Alfie Hutchison from Rangers’ academy this summer, snapping up one of Scotland’s brightest sparks. With electric dribbling and untapped potential, he’s primed for the Magpies’ ascent, a versatile attacker who could soar to the Premier League’s summit.

Aberdeen’s Cooper Mason, also 16, is a central midfielder who’s been loaned to Kelty Hearts for vital minutes. Despite his age, he is becoming a key player for them starting every league game so far.

His energy and passing range have Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur taking notes. Expect the whispers to become louder by next summer.

Down in England’s lower leagues, Swindon’s Anton Robinson stands out as a colossal 6ft 5in goalkeeper born in 2008. The teenage shot-stopper has great command of his area and has already earned an EFL Trophy bench appearance this season and has been scouted by Arsenal and Spurs. He’s a rare gem and is seen as a goalkeeper who can reach the very top of the game.

Finally, NK Istra’s Nik Skafar Zuzic is the hidden Croatian jewel: an elite dribbler with silky technique that’s captivating Premier League and European heavyweights.

Still under the radar, his flair promises to make him a household name soon. At only 16, he has developing to do but he is seen as a real talent and is not far away from moving to a major side in the coming years.

These talents aren’t just prospects; they’re the blueprint for football’s next era and should be watched with anticipation.

