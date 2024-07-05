Seven supreme talents at the Paris Olympics who could see their price skyrocket

TT looks at stars at the upcoming Olympics who could end up in the shop window

With the summer Olympics fast approaching, TT has taken a look at seven potential stars at the tournament who could see their transfer value soar with a strong showing in Paris.

This summer’s festival of football will not end with the conclusions of Euro 2024 and the Copa America on 14 July. There will be a respite period of just 10 days before the action kicks off again with the Olympic football tournament.

And while it is not a FIFA-sanctioned competition – owing to the fact that Olympic squads are made up predominantly of under-23 players, with three overage exceptions allowed in each roster – there will be no shortage of talent on show when the Games begin in France.

Here are seven young stars whose market value could skyrocket with a strong showing at the Olympics…

Leny Yoro

Already one of the most sought-after young players in Europe this summer, 18-year-old France centre-back Leny Yoro is a reported target for Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The teenage defensive prodigy became the second-youngest player ever to play for Lille when he made his senior debut aged 16 years and six months back in the 2021-22 season. And last term Yoro established himself as one of the best defenders in France across 44 all-competitions appearances for Les Dogues.

Club president Olivier Letang admitted recently that Lille are likely to cash in on Yoro this summer and reports suggest the Ligue 1 side will demand at least £50 million for the gifted centre-back. A string of strong displays for Thierry Henry’s French Olympic team could push the price up even higher.

Samu Omorodion

Samu Omorodion is reportedly on an extensive list of strikers being targeted by Chelsea this summer, having impressed while on loan with Alaves last season.

The 20-year-old Spanish forward is yet to make a senior appearance for parent club Atletico Madrid, having been immediately sent out on loan after signing from Granada last summer, but an impressive return of eight La Liga goals with Alaves showcased his considerable potential.

Standing an imposing 6ft 4ins, Omorodion is fast, strong in the air and possesses a powerful strike with his right foot. He has the tools to be one of the breakout stars for Spain when the Olympic football tournament kicks off.

Federico Redondo

Son of former Real Madrid and AC Milan great Fernando Redondo and a team-mate of Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, Federico Redondo couldn’t have wished for a better schooling in the art of the defensive midfielder.

The 21-year-old Argentinian playmaker joined Lionel Messi and co. in Miami from Argentinos Juniors back in February, but his maiden MLS campaign has been hampered by injuries, limiting him to just five starts for Tata Martino’s side.

Even in his curtailed playing time, however, Redondo has shown glimpses of the ball retention, vision and discipline that mark him out as a top prospect in his position. The Olympics could offer the youngster the chance to further showcase his vast potential.

Desire Doue

A reported target for Tottenham and Manchester United, French winger Desire Doue is one of the brightest stars to emerge in Ligue 1 over the last two seasons.

A gifted dribbler with a rasping long shot, the 19-year-old scored four goals and provided six assists for Rennes last term, sparking Premier League interest and seeing his club set a £35 million asking price for his services.

A versatile attacking midfielder able to play centrally or off either flank, Doue will have the chance to round out an already exhilarating skill set under Henry’s tutelage with France at the Olympics on home soil.

Gianluca Busio

Venezia paid a club-record fee of up to €9.7 million for American midfielder Gianluca Blasio in August 2021 off the back of the then-teenager’s impressive two and a half seasons as a regular starter for Sporting Kansas City in MLS.

With 13 caps to his name, Busio has been a senior international since 2021 and was part of the United States’ Gold Cup-winning squad the same year.

The 22-year-old has fallen from favour somewhat with the USMNT of late, with no appearances for Gregg Berhalter’s side in 2024. But Busio is coming off the best season of his young career in the Italian second tier, expanding his game to incorporate more of a goal threat and a greater degree of creativity – as evidenced by personal-best returns of seven goals and four assists in 2023-24.

After the USMNT crashed out of the Copa America at the Group Stage this month, Busio has the chance at the Olympics to prove he is worthy of being considered a foundational part of the States’ rebuilding efforts ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Alex Baena

It’s going to be a long and busy summer for Spain winger Alex Baena, and one that could yet end in a big-money move to the Premier League if reports are accurate.

The 22-year-old Villarreal star earned a place in Luis de le Fuente’s La Roja squad for the Euros in Germany after two hugely impressive seasons at club level. The 2022-23 campaign

saw Baena break into the senior side at Estadio de la Ceramic on a regular basis to score 12 goals in 48 appearances. And while his scoring output was down last term, with just five all-competitions goals, the young wide player led La Liga with 14 assists.

Not content with helping the senior side in their efforts at the European Championship, Baena will also be on show at the Olympics, where Premier League duo Aston Villa and Tottenham, who are both said to be readying moves for the youngster, will be keeping a close eye.

Rokas Pukstas

Gianluca Busio is not the only American player hoping to use the Olympics as a springboard to recognition at the senior international level. Croatia-based midfielder Rokas Pukstas has a skillset that the USMNT currently lack and he will aiming to showcase it in France.

The Oklahoma-born 19-year-old was briefly part of Barcelona’s residential academy in the States before joining Hajduk Split in 2020.

And the youngster has thrived since making his senior debut with the Croatian club in 2022, with – including a loan spell with Solin in the second tier – more than 60 first-team games already under his belt. Last season he showed the scoring touch he possesses that current USMNT midfield options lack, netting eight times in the Hrvatska Nogometna Liga.

Pukstas hails from Olympic stock, too. His father, Mindaugas, competed in the marathon at the 2004 Games.