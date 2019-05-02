Several Prem giants reach out to agent of £142m Barcelona star

The agent of Barcelona superstar Philippe Coutinho is ‘swarmed by interest from the Premier League’, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Coutinho’s £142million move to Barcelona has not all gone to plan, despite the Brazilian midfielder scoring against Manchester United in the Champions League this month.

Rumours of a return to England refuse to go away, with United themselves keen on taking the playmaker back to the north of England.

Reports in Spain even claimed that Chelsea have also identified Coutinho as the ideal replacement for Real Madrid bound Eden Hazard, but that will be dependent on the outcome of their appeal against FIFA’s decision to impose a transfer ban upon them.

Now, Spanish outlet AS have provided a key update on the situation, as they hint that the 26-year-old could yet be in line for a return to England this summer.

Their report states that ‘a number of unnamed sides’ have reached out to Coutinho’s representatives to gauge interest over a potential switch at the end of the season.

The former Inter Milan man was hauled off during Barcelona’s 3-0 Champions League semi-final first leg win over former side Liverpool to jeers from his own fans.

