Sevilla come from behind to beat Man Utd and reach Europa League final

Manchester United fell at one of the final hurdles as Sevilla knocked them out of the Europa League in the semi-finals.

United had been to the semi-finals in both domestic cups this season before losing, and they faced the same fate a third time on the European stage.

Despite taking the lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty early on, United lost out to a Sevilla side who had already conquered English opposition in Wolves in the last round.

Former Liverpool midfielder Suso levelled things up for Sevilla in the first half with a smart finish at the end of a fast move from the Spaniards.

And they carved open United again late in the second half to clinch the win. Ex-Man City wide man Jesus Navas whipped in a perfect cross for Luuk De Jong to prod home.

A promising first full season in the Old Trafford hot-seat ends without silverware for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side wasted a glut of chances in Sunday’s Stadion Koln showdown and were made to pay for lax defending.

United’s despair was clear at the final whistle and they will be kicking themselves for a long time to come, having let this semi-final go the same way as their FA Cup and Carabao Cup campaigns.

Fernandes fired United ahead just eight minutes in from their 22nd penalty of the season but Suso levelled after catching the defence napping in a first half in which Diego Carlos could have seen red and conceded another penalty.

United made a blistering start to the second period but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, whose penalty save was key in the quarter-final win against Wolves, made a string of superb saves to keep his side in the tie.

It provided Sevilla with the platform to grab victory and secure a place in the Cologne final, with substitute De Jong all too easily allowed to turn home Jesus Navas’ cross to secure a shot at glory against Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk.