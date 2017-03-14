Sevilla boss confirms interest in ‘top player’ Alexis Sanchez

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has admitted he would love the chance to work with compatriot Alexis Sanchez again.

Sampaoli worked with Sanchez during his time in charge of the Chile national team, with the pair winning the 2015 Copa America together.

The Sevilla manager has been touted as a potential replacement for Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, whose contract with the club expires this summer, while Sanchez has also been linked with a move to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

When asked if he’d like the chance to coach Sanchez again, Sampaoli – preparing his side for their Champions League second leg against Leicester on Tuesday evening – said: “If only, yes, it would be great to have the chance one day [to coach Sanchez].

“He is a top, top player. One of the best forwards in the world I would say.

“I was lucky to share a time with him in the national team. We went to a World Cup together, we won the Copa America with him in the side as well, it was a very satisfying period of my career and it was great to share it with Alexis.

“He is one of the best strikers in the world and, irrespective of the fact his team aren’t going through a good patch of form at the moment, I think they have the right kind of player there who can change things for them,” he added.

“Hopefully, they depend on him to change things around in that team.”