Sevilla boss rules out move for Chelsea midfielder Fabregas

Jorge Sampaoli has revealed his admiration for Cesc Fabregas, but has ruled out a move for the Chelsea midfielder.

Fabregas has played only sporadically under new Blues manager Antonio Conte this season and has been heavily linked with a possible move to Europa League holders Sevilla in January.

However, Sampaoli, who has made an impressive start since taking charge of the Andalusian side in the summer, has played down that speculation and says the 29-year-old former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder is not a target.

Sampaoli told a press conference, reported in the Spanish media: “I know he’s an important player, but I’m not thinking about him.

“He’s very intelligent and it’s clear he’s a player any coach would love to have. But it hasn’t crossed my mind that he could be here.

“We’re linked with players day in, day out. We value the squad that we have here highly and I’m not thinking about any more than that.”