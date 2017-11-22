Sevilla confident of beating Liverpool to PSG playmaker

Fresh from their thrilling comeback win over Liverpool in the Champions League, Sevilla are confident of dealing Jurgen Klopp’s men another blow.

The La Liga outfit are reportedly confident that they will win the race to land PSG playmaker Javier Pastore, who has also been linked with a move to the Reds and Chelsea.

The Argentina star is struggling for significant game time in Paris and is looking for an escape route to guarantee regular football ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Inter Milan had looked to be favourites to land the 28-year-old but Sport claims that Sevilla are very confident of getting their man.

The Spanish outfit are said to be sure that Sevilla will accept their £17.75m offer for the former Palermo star and that Pastore would favour moving to a Spanish-speaking country over a return to Italy or a switch to England.

