Sevilla confident of landing Chelsea attacker in loan deal

La Liga outfit Sevilla are reportedly confident that they can secure Chelsea outcast Michy Batshuayi on loan.

The Spanish side are looking to bolster their attack this January and see the out of favour Blues hitman as their perfect target, according to a report on ESPN.

However, the report goes on to state that Chelsea will only let the player leave if they can land a replacement, with West Ham frontman Andy Carroll being tipped to make a shock switch to Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte has already landed Ross Barkley from Everton is a cut-price £15million deal this month but also wants a central striker to give strong competition to the currently struggling Alvaro Morata.

Batshuayi has hardly featured under Conte this season, with the Italian preferring to go with Eden Hazard as a ‘false No. 9’ when Morata has been unavailable.

It means the 24-year-old is now sweating over his future at Stamford Bridge and with the World Cup coming up this summer, Batshuayi could consider a move to Spain to get regular first-team football.

The Belgian was signed by Conte in a £33m deal from Marseille in 2016 and has scored just seven goals in 31 Premier League appearances for the Blues.