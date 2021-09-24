Spanish club set hefty price tag on Arsenal, West Ham striker target

Sevilla will demand €45m (£38.5m) for Arsenal and West Ham target Youssef En-Nesyri in January, according to reports.

Both Premier League sides are looking for attacking reinforcements, but for different reasons. Arsenal are heavily reliant on ageing stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette up front.

It’s no surprise therefore that they are scouting long-term replacements who will provide a similar amount of goals.

West Ham, meanwhile, have just one senior striker in Michail Antonio on their books. They sold £45m flop Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier this year and are yet to bring anyone else in.

David Moyes’ side attempted to land En-Nesyri earlier this year but saw their bid knocked back.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Sevilla will only accept bids worth £38.5m or more in the next transfer window.

They will justify the 24-year-old’s price tag by referring to his goalscoring record. He notched an impressive 18 goals in La Liga during 2020-21 and Sevilla now view him as a ‘premium’ forward.

The club are supposedly ‘calm’ about the situation as such a fee would help them to find a good replacement.

Alexandre Lacazette is in demand Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is in demand with three clubs chasing the Frenchman, with more news on Arsenal target Noa Lang and Ben White.

The report does mention one way in which a transfer could be sped up. Rafa Mir arrived at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on August 20 to challenge En-Nesyri.

If the former Wolves man can dethrone his new team-mate then Arsenal or West Ham would have more chance of a move going ahead.

En-Nesyri originally joined Sevilla from Leganes in January 2020 for a €20m (£17.1m) fee. He has since managed 32 goals in 84 appearances for the La Liga outfit in all competitions.

Former Arsenal man makes White comparison

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has trouble understanding Ben White’s price tag.

The England defender, 23, joined Arsenal from Brighton for £50m in July.

He has featured three times for the Gunners so far but is yet to show his true quality in defence.

Comparing White with Man Utd signing Raphael Varane, Gallas said: “It’s difficult for me to understand why Arsenal spent £50m on one player who is yet to prove himself at the top level.

“At the same time Manchester United can spend around £40m on Varane who won the World Cup and has four Champions League titles.

“He’s won the Spanish league. You have to explain to me how it’s possible. Perhaps it’s partly because Ben White is English.

“Listen, Varane is a different class player compared to Ben White.

“Ben White is still young. As I said, He hasn’t proved anything yet. How you can put a £50m price on him, you know?”

READ MORE: Arsenal proposal revealed as Liverpool eye similar bid for Spain star