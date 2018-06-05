Sevilla issue response to claims of Man Utd approach for €35m star

Sevilla director of football Joaquin Caparros has denied reports that Manchester United have made a move to sign €35m-rated defender Clement Lenglet.

French newspaper L’Equipe claimed on Tuesday morning that centre-half Lenglet was the subject of interest from Jose Mourinho, who was looking to beat Barcelona to the Frenchman, who has a release clause of just €35m in his current contract.

According to Sport Witness, United have made a “very concrete” approach to sign the 22-year-old, who has also been mentioned as a possible target for Liverpool.

But Sevilla director of football Caparros has moved to refute the suggestions of an approach from Manchester United.

“What’s certain is that as of today no-one has spoke with the president nor with me to show their interest in Lenglet,” Caparros told Sport.

“The player is happy at the club. He has things clear and he knows Sevilla is a club that can give him opportunities to keep growing and to leave at the moment when he has to take a step forward.

“I have given him Daniel Alves as an example and other players that also came through Sevilla — how they grew, matured here, at a club playing on a European level.

“You have to know how to choose the right club and the right moment [to leave] and Lenglet is an intelligent guy.

“As of today, there’s nothing and we’re going to enjoy him next season. Machin wants to talk with all the players and with Lenglet, too. I have spoken with him.”

Mundo Deportivo claimed last month that Lenglet has agreed a five-year contract with Barcelona and would complete a deal at the end of the season.

Liverpool have also been linked with Lenglet, while Sport claimed Real Madrid were hoping to gazump Barcelona to the signing of the player.

His agent, Gregory Dakad, recently told Estadio Deportivo Barca were not the only club interested in him: “There are clubs chasing Lenglet, but first of all he wants to finish the season well.

“He likes the club and the city of Seville. If he decides to leave, it will be a difficult decision for him. I can’t say what clubs are interested, but there is interest in Spain and there have been questions from other countries, too.”

Lenglet only joined Sevilla from Ligue 1 outfit Nancy in January 2017 for a reported €5million fee, but he has stepped up to the plate and played 54 games for Sevilla last term.

