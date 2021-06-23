Club president reveals why manager dismissed ‘dizzying’ Tottenham offer

Sevilla president Jose Castro has revealed why his manager Julen Lopetegui had no desire to take Tottenham up on their “dizzying” offer.

Tottenham’s hunt for a new man to take the managerial helm has lurched from one disappointment to the next. The club controversially sacked Jose Mourinho one week before the EFL Cup final. Ryan Mason took temporary charge until the end of the season, but a more seasoned manager is expected to be installed.

A whole host of names from European football have been linked with the position.

Hopes were high of pulling off a major coup and bringing Antonio Conte back to England. However, talks with the demanding Italian swiftly broke down.

Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Erik Ten Haag have all been touted as potential fits. Even a remarkable return for Tottenham favourite Mauricio Pochettino was floated. However, progress on those fronts, along with a move for Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui all came to nothing.

Now, speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER (via Sky Sports), Sevilla president Jose Castro has revealed why Lopetegui dismissed Tottenham’s approach despite a “dizzying” offer.

“Julen rang me and told me,” said Castro. “He said he’d received offers he’d not listened to in addition to a dizzying one from Tottenham.

“But he said he doesn’t forget things and that he is very motivated here. We believed and believe in him, giving him a two-year contract extension, and I’m sure he will bring much more to the club.

“You see his ability and leadership every day. Some coaches are more driven by economic factors but Julen is very clear that he is happy here and he even said it would be very difficult to find a better place to work than here.”

The latest figure tipped to be in the running for the role is former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese impressed in a three-year spell at Molineux before departing by mutual consent after the season concluded.

Tottenham, Liverpool target has legendary status in mind

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Pellegrini will reportedly turn down the advances of Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur to sign a new contract with AS Roma.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Pellegrini is ready to reject their advances.

Having graduated the youth ranks at Roma before becoming club captain, he wants to follow in the footsteps of legends like Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi.

At 25 years of age, he has a long way to go still. However, he sees his future very much where his present already is.

The premise of a release clause is to give the player the choice once the bidding club makes the offer. But he can still turn his suitors down – and that’s the decision it seems Pellegrini will make.

