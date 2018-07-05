Sevilla midfielder makes decision over potential Arsenal transfer

Ever Banega has decided to snub Arsenal and remain at La Liga side Sevilla, according to reports.

The Argentina international has been linked with the Premier League side with his former boss Unai Emery taking over from Arsene Wenger as the new Gunners boss.

Reports suggested that Banega, along with team-mate Steven N’Zonzi, was one of Emery’s top transfer targets as he looked to raid Sevilla for some of his former players.

Lucas Torreira is set to join Arsenal following the conclusion of the World Cup with Uruguay through to the quarter-finals but Emery still reportedly wants another midfielder.

Marca claims that Banega, who has a €20 million (£17.6m) release clause, has told Sevilla’s top brass that he wants to remain at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Banega moved to Inter from Sevilla two years ago before realising his mistake and moving back, and the report continues by saying that the Argentinian is keen to avoid another failed move.

It is understood that Banega is happy in Sevilla surrounded by his family and friends and likes the city.

