Sevilla president provides update on Nolito chase

Sevilla president Jose Castro believes his club are closing in on a deal for unsettled Manchester City forward Nolito.

Nolito joined City from Celta Vigo last summer for £13.8million but has struggled for first-team football under Pep Guardiola and recently admitted he wanted to leave the club in a bid to boost his hopes of winning a place in Spain’s World Cup squad.

Both Sevilla and the player’s former club Celta Vigo have emerged as contenders to sign him, but the player – who had this amusing moan about the Manchester weather – seems destined to move to Andalucia.

And Castro remains hopeful of soon concluding a deal for the 31-year-old.

“When we talk about top players, we can not say things are done, but we are advancing with some players and one of them is Nolito,” he told Radio Sevilla.

“We are getting into the position so he can play with Sevilla.”