‘We’re sad and disappointed’ – Sevilla boss frustrated after crashing out

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui bemoaned a lack of luck as his side were eliminated from the Champions League.

Sevillistas Rojiblancos faced Salzburg on Wednesday evening in a must-win game. A Sevilla win would have seen them finish second in the group. A 51st minute Noah Okafor separated the teams and saw Lopetegui’s side drop into the Europa League.

Lopetegui said in his post-match interview: “We had a rough group stage and it’s something that’s been repeated today.

“At key moments we haven’t been successful or we haven’t had that stroke of fortune, and we’ve paid for it.

“We were excited, so we’re sad and disappointed. We wish we could redo the entire group stage, it was so complex with so many difficulties and injuries.

“I’m sad, like the entire dressing room and everyone connected to the club. We were excited to make it to the second round and fix everything we broke in the group stage, but it wasn’t to be.

“Tomorrow we’ll look straight ahead and try to tackle each competition in the best possible manner.”

‘Lesser Prize’ – Monchi on Europa League

Sevilla’s sporting director, Ramón Rodríguez ‘Monchi’ admitted his club were not “up to the demands” in their 1-0 defeat to Salzburg.

Speaking to Movistar, Monchi said: “It did not meet our expectations. We’ve made mistakes along the way and it must be recognized that we have not been up to the task.

“We have not been well in the global calculation of the group stage. Now we have to correct mistakes, we are in three competitions, now also the Europa League and we must lift the spirits of the dressing room.

“It will be difficult to digest,” Monchi said. “But we are very excited in La Liga, the Cup and now in the Europa League, which is a lesser prize but in January the illusion will return “.

