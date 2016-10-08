Sevilla star reveals reasons for Sunderland snub

Vicente Iborra has revealed he chose not to join Sunderland in the summer because he felt wanted by the Sevilla ‘family’.

Reports suggested the Black Cats had a £7million offer for the midfielder accepted by Sevilla as David Moyes tried desperately to strengthen his squad close to the transfer deadline.

Iborra says it appeared likely before the August 28 trip to Villarreal that he would be heading for Wearside, but the 28-year-old felt unable to desert his ‘family in the dressing room’ and instead signed an extended contract at Sevilla.

“They were difficult times because, on the way to the Villarreal match, it looked like it was already made that I would move to Sunderland,” he said.

“The trip was difficult because in the hotel there were several meetings.

“I later learned that the other captains – Vitolo and Daniel Carrico – had asked the club to keep me. If it is something that keeps me here it is that I have a family in the locker room.”