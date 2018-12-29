Sevilla star left undecided as Arsenal trigger €20m exit clause

Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega will spend the next week deciding on his future after Arsenal triggered the €20m exit clause in his contract.

Unai Emery has managed the Argentina man twice during his time at Sevilla and Valencia and tried to land the 30-year-old after the World Cup and following his arrival as Gunners boss.

Instead, Emery ended up signing up signing Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, and while both have proved big successes at Emirates Stadium, the Arsenal boss is still seeking midfield reinforcements – especially amid talk that Aaron Ramsey could move on next month.

Argentine journalist Roberto Martinez tweeted earlier in the week that Emery was still keen on his former charge, saying: “Ever Banega is close to leaving Sevilla to go to Arsenal by express request of Unai Emery.”

That approach has now been confirmed by reliable Spanish outlet ANSA, who report that Arsenal have now triggered the €20million exit fee in the 30-year-old’s contract.

However, the deal is far from done at this stage. Despite Sevilla being obligation to accept the offer, Banega will spend the new year considering whether to take Arsenal up on the offer and uproot his family to London.

Banega is currently under contract with the Spanish giants until 2020 and is expected to give Arsenal his answer before Sevilla’s next LaLiga match on January 6.

