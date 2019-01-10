Ever Banega is giving serious consideration to a January move to Arsenal after the Gunners submitted what has been described in the Spanish media as a seriously lucrative offer.

Unai Emery has managed the Argentina man twice during his time at Sevilla and Valencia and tried to land the 30-year-old after the World Cup and following his arrival as Gunners boss.

Instead, Emery ended up signing up signing Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, and while both have proved big successes at Emirates Stadium, the Arsenal boss is still seeking midfield reinforcements – especially amid talk that Aaron Ramsey could move on.

However, despite Arsenal meeting the €20million exit clause in Banega’s contract, the Argentine seemed ready to reject the offer and was happy to stay in Spain where he is settled in Andalusia.

But reports in the Spanish media now claim Banega is giving serious thought to a move to north London after his agent met with Arsenal officials last month and presented their package to the midfielder.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Gunners have offered the 30-year-old £7million a year over a three-year deal with the option to extend into a fourth year. That equates to £135,000 a week – more than twice the wages the player is currently on at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are still on the trail of Denis Suarez, though their hopes suffered a blow on Thursday when Ernesto Valverde insisted the player was still very much a part of his plans.

However, it seems their efforts to land Yannick Carrasco following what has been described as ‘successful talks’ with the Belgian winger.

News of their reported offer to Banega come amid the backdrop of claims by Emery that Arsenal “can only afford loan deals in January”.

“We cannot sign permanently. We can only loan players. Only loan players,” the Spaniard said at his media conference on Thursday.

Some might see the approach as a smokescreen, however, with Arsenal also making similar noises in the summer before going on to buy Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

