Manchester United will need to play to Fred’s strengths if they want to get the best out of their summer signing from Shakhtar Donestk, according to the player’s former manager Paulo Fonseca.

The Brazil midfielder left the Ukraine for United in a £52.5million deal over the summer, becoming the club’s biggest transfer of the window in the process.

But after a promising star, Fred has found himself out of Jose Mourinho’s side and regularly benched, with the United manager’s preference of playing a 4-3-3 leaving the Brazilian on the sidelines.

Fred was a key part of Shakhtar’s squad under Fonseca that won back-to-back doubles and qualification for the last-16 of the Champions League.

And the Shakhtar boss insists there is much more to come from the midfielder, but will need time to adjust to his new surroundings.

“He’s a big talent and he’s still developing,” Fonseca told ESPN FC.

“I have no doubt he’ll have a great future at Manchester United. But, of course, he needs time. It’s totally different from what he was used to in Ukraine.

“He needs a period to adapt, to the club, to the league. It’s a totally different situation.”

Having said that, Fonseca feels he would be more effective further forward as part of a two in the centre.

“In my opinion, his position is in a midfield two as the more attacking of two central midfield players,” Fonseca added.

“He is physically strong and mobile, with the quality to build play, but he is also very good at breaking from midfield and going to either side of the attack.”

