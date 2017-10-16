Shakhtar boss fuels talk he could replace Koeman at Everton

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca has welcomed reports suggesting Everton have lined him up as a replacement for Ronald Koeman.

The Toffees have endured a disappointing start to the season and lie in 16th place, having taken just eight points from their opening eight games.

The Daily Telegraph’s sources in Portugal claim Fonseca was among the candidates to replace Roberto Martinez at Goodison Park in 2016 before the club opted for Koeman.

And now it’s claimed the Toffees are considering Fonseca once again as reports persist that Everton are losing patience with the Dutchman.

Discussing talk he could move to the Premier League, Fonseca told the Daily Telegraph: “All coaches want to go to England and I am one. I have this dream and I believe this can happen.

“If it’s soon or not, I have this dream.”