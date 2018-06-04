Shakhtar star spotted at Man Utd training ground ahead of move

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred has arrived at Manchester United’s training ground to complete his £52million move to the club.

The 25-year-old has been in England for the last week with Brazil, as they prepare for the World Cup, and travelled to Manchester on Sunday evening after coming on as a late substitute in his side’s friendly win over Croatia at Anfield.

The midfielder had been expected to move to Manchester City in January but Pep Guardiola decided against a deal due to Fred’s high wage demands.

The player is now expected to sign a four-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of an extra 12 months, after The Sun reported that he was on his way to the club’s training ground.

Fred, who kept things fairly cryptic when asked about his move to United after Brazil’s clash, will become Jose Mourinho’s first signing of what is expected to be a busy summer at Old Trafford.

He will also become the first Brazilian to move to the club since Anderson signed from Porto for £25million in 2007.

