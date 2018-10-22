Shaqiri explains why Jurgen Klopp lost his rag after Liverpool win

Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed the Liverpool players were on the receiving end of a verbal hammering from Jurgen Klopp following Saturday’s 1-0 win at Huddersfield.

A first-half goal from Mohamed Salah was enough to earn the Reds all three points at the John Smith’s Stadium, but Klopp admitted after the game his side were fortunate to claim a win having identified exactly where they must do better.

And afterwards, Shaqiri admitted the Liverpool players saw a rarely seen side of Klopp after the match in West Yorkshire, with the Swiss star explaining how the German demanded a rapid improvement in Wednesday’s game with Red Star Belgrade.

“Of course, he is very emotional,” Shaqiri said after admitting Klopp had shouted at his players.

“He wants the best from you and always that you give 100%. If he sees something that is not 100% normal then he will shout – and he did!

“That’s normal. Everything was not perfect like he wanted it to be.

“In the end, we won the game and that was the most important thing. Of course, we have to analyse to see what was good and what was not good.”

Klopp also explained why he took the calculated gamble in not playing in-form Roberto Firmino from the off against the winless Terriers.

