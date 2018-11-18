Shaqiri has one last message for Gary Neville after answering critics

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has claimed he wouldn’t even share a coffee with Gary Neville after criticism from the former Manchester United star.

The Switzerland international has had to wait for his chance this season but has impressed in recent outings against Cardiff, Red Star Belgrade and Fulham.

Indeed, Shaqiri’s display in their 2-0 win over the Cottagers has given Jurgen Klopp a selection dilemma, with Roberto Firmino so far struggling to replicate his form of last season.

Neville lambasted Stoke for being “unprofessional” during their relegation campaign last season and claimed that Shaqiri was the epitomy of that.

When asked if he would have coffee with Neville, Shaqiri told Blick: “Not at all. I do not care what he says. I do not care if he says now that I’m playing hard.

“Many have ridiculed after the transfer that Liverpool is too big for me. But I was always calm, too, when I got little playing time at the beginning.

“I knew, of course because of the experience at Bayern and Inter, that I have to be patient, work focused and then take my chance when I get it.”

