Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his 24-man squad for Liverpool’s group stage matches in the Champions League and there’s a place for Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Reds have been drawn against Ajax, Atalanta and Mitjylland as they seek to lift the trophy for a seventh time.

Liverpool were seemingly open to offers for Shaqiri during the transfer window. The Swiss star hasn’t featured in any Premier League squad so far this season.

His only appearance was in the 7-2 Carabao Cup romp at Lincoln when he scored a brilliant free-kick.

However, the balance of the squad means Klopp has found a place for him in the list of eight forwards.

The list also appears to have a couple of surprise omissions on first glance with no room for Curtis Jones or Neco Williams.

The two have been regulars in Liverpool’s Cup matches and are starting to push for more first-team football.

Jones has already come off the bench in two Premier League matches this season while Williams has been a regular among the substitutes.

However, both need not fret.

There are two lists which have to be submitted to UEFA.

List ‘A’ is 25 players with eight required to be ‘homegrown’. Four of those must have trained at the club for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

List ‘B’ is an unlimited number of players under 21 with at least two years’ training at Anfield. The deadline for registering them is midnight before any group game.

That allows Jones and Williams, both 19, to be called up nearer the time.

Another Liverpool teenager, Harvey Elliott, makes List ‘A’ as a forward.

Liverpool’s’ confirmed Champions League Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Shaqiri, Elliott

The Reds, who beat Spurs in the 2019 Champions League final, start out with an away trip to Ajax on October 21.

Mitjylland are the first visitors to Anfield on October 27 before Liverpool travel to Atalanta on November 3.

After a brief break, Klopp’s men have back-to-back home games with Atalanta (Nov 25) and Ajax (Dec 1). They round off the group phase with an away tie against Mitjylland in Denmark on December 9.