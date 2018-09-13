Shaqiri names club Liverpool must copy to end league title drought

Xherdan Shaqiri has urged Liverpool to tune into Bayern Munich’s mindset if they want to end their 29-year wait to become champions of England.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have made an impressive start to the season, with four wins from four games to top the embryonic Premier League table – an effort that has prompted Gary Neville to urge the club to sacrifice their Champions League hopes.

While everyone at Anfield is trying to distance themselves from talk that this could finally be Liverpool’s year, Shaqiri – brought in for a bargain £13m from relegated Stoke in the summer – couldn’t resist offering his thoughts on how the Reds can realise their dream.

“Liverpool need to have the goal to play for titles,” he said. “They are a big team. Big teams have to have the goal to win titles.

“It’s difficult in the Premier League because you have a lot of big teams, so competition is there. You need to have a really, really good season to compete.

“At Bayern they only have the mentality of winning titles.

“Liverpool are one of the biggest teams in the world. Last year they had a very good year. Sadly they didn’t win a title but now we try to make a step forward and win honours. That’s the most important goal now. To win titles.

“We need to keep working hard. We are still a young team. Every player wants to go forward and try to be better and to help this big club to be successful.

“To be successful you need to play for titles. That has to be our aim.

“I knew the coach before I came, I knew the football. It was not a surprise for me. Of course it’s a big change from Stoke to Liverpool. But I know how to be in a big team because I played at Bayern and at Inter Milan.

“The manager wants us to work hard on and off the pitch. Of course everything is not always perfect. He demands a lot from us.”

Liverpool face Tottenham in their return to Premier League action on Saturday and Shaqiri knows the match will provide an acid test.

“Tottenham have a lot of dangers for us. They are a big team,” he added. “But we will go there and try to win. That’s the most important thing.

“Is it easier to play for titles rather than fight against relegation? It’s two different situations. Of course it is difficult to play for survival.

“When you play for titles you are not so stressed in your head. That’s always better.”

The Swiss forward spent nearly three years at the German giants and won the Champions League, two Bundesliga titles, the European Super Cup, the World Club Cup and two German Cups.

