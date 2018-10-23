Shaqiri names one major positive, one major flaw from Liverpool win

Xherdan Shaqiri has offered a diplomatic evaluation of Liverpool’s win at Huddersfield on Saturday – but admits there is plenty of room for improvement.

A first-half goal from Mohamed Salah was enough to earn the Reds all three points at the John Smith’s Stadium, but Jurgen Klopp admitted after the game his side were fortunate to claim a win having identified exactly where they must do better.

Shaqiri, afforded a rare Premier League start for the Reds, has revealed that Klopp gave his players a verbal hammering at full time after the win.

But the Swiss star, who played the ball through to Salah for the decisive goal, was able to pick out some positives from the win – as well as admitting where they must do better.

“I’m really proud that we had another clean sheet. That’s very positive,” he said. “I think we don’t have a lot of time to recover. The next game is coming and we go again,” he added, pointing to Wednesday’s must-win Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade.

“We had a lot of opportunities to score more goals. Eight or 10 times when it came to making the final pass, we could have done better.

“Maybe we can do better offensively. But defensively, it’s always good for the team to go away with a clean sheet.

“Every defender was very good. Dejan (Lovren) and Joe (Gomez) were very good in the air. They had a big striker in there and they are good with long balls.

“I knew it was going to be a tough. Huddersfield are struggling at the moment, but I played here with Stoke and it’s a tough place to play.

“It was not the best football we have played, but we got three points and that was the most important thing. Top teams have to win games like this. You cannot always play good football.”

