Shaqiri opens up on Klopp relationship after public shaming

Xherdan Shaqiri has opened up on his relationship with Jurgen Klopp after his public shaming by the Liverpool boss.

Klopp stormed onto the pitch moments after losing to Chelsea in the League Cup at Anfield last month and appeared to be furious as he confronted Shaqiri in full view of the cameras and the Anfield crowd.

However, the dup shrugged off the incident afterwards and Shaqiri has continued to insist that his relationship with Klopp is as strong as ever.

“I have a very good relationship with [Klopp],” Shaqiri told Blick.

“It is a lot of fun to work [with him]. We did not talk much about the League of Nations. I am happy. I think I’m relatively close to the first eleven. Very close.”

Shaqiri joined the Reds from Stoke over the summer and has so far proved to be a big hit with the Anfield faithful, despite limited opportunities to shine.

The Swiss star is battling with the formidable front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a starting spot, but admits he prefers a deeper, more central role.

He added: “It is certainly different if you as a player have such freedom [as a No.10].

“The trainer gives me the freedom and I try to use it so that I can help the team as much as possible. With decisive passes or with shots.

“Against Portugal I almost had to play as right-back. I play where the coach sets me up. But sure, on the side you have more defensive work than in the middle.

“I know that from Bayern Munich. There I also played as a full-back.”

