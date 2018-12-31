Xherdan Shaqiri insists Liverpool are only focused on their own matches despite admitting Tottenham’s surprise 3-1 home defeat to Wolves at the weekend was “nice to see”.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have muscled their way into the title race on the back of a seriously impressive run of form. But just when everyone was beginning to take notice of their rise, up stepped Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to dampen their hopes with an impressive 3-1 victory at Wembley.

Victory for Spurs would have closed the gap on the Reds to just three points, but hours after the Tottenham defeat, Jurgen Klopp’s troops were able to ease past Arsenal 5-1 to open up a nine-point cushion at the summit.

And while Klopp insisted his players didn’t “throw a party” after hearing of Tottenham’s setback, Shaqiri admits it did give the Reds a significant lift ahead of the Gunners clash.

“Obviously [it boosted us],” he told the Evening Standard.

“I think everybody when they see some teams struggle, who are behind you and coming after you, it’s nice to see obviously.

“But, in the end, we look to ourselves and win our games.”

Liverpool saw their lead clawed back to seven points on Sunday after Manchester City claimed a 3-1 success at Southampton, but their advantage can be extended to 10 points on Thursday when the top two sides go head to head at the Etihad on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola has already labelled the match a must-win for his side.