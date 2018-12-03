Shaqiri shares thoughts on Klopp and life at Liverpool in revealing interview

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has admitted he admires Jurgen Klopp’s celebrations during and after their 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

With the game heading for a stalemate, Divock Origi popped up and scored a freak 96th minute winner, causing Klopp to run onto the pitch and jump into the arms of goalkeeper Alisson.

Klopp could still face a charge from the Football Association despite apologising to his opposite number Marco Silva, however Shaqiri claims he enjoyed the display of emotion.

“Every person is emotional and you saw that when you score in the last minute of the derby, the game was also fantastic, so there’s a lot of emotions in there,” Shaqiri told Sky Sports.

“It happens. Many coaches have done that before, it’s something nice and good, but it’s not to disrespect the opponent, it’s emotions and it happens in football. It was nice to see the emotions from the coach.

“It was an amazing feeling,” added Shaqiri. “You saw the emotions from the players and the coach, it was a really nice win.

“The spirit in the team is very good and that’s very important. We are working very closely together and it’s important to know each other better.

“We are like a small family. It has to stay like this and we have to enjoy our work every day. It reflects on the pitch.

“We know how hard the Premier League can be, you can lose points against any team. We are not looking to Manchester City, it’s important to look at ourselves and take it game by game.

“We know Man City are at the top and playing very good football and are the favourites, but we are having a very good season and if we stay at this level everything can happen.

“We have to win games and then we will see what happens at the end of the season.”

Reflecting on his own form, the Swiss international said: “I am very happy to be here. I have settled in very well, the people here are very kind and I’m happy, which reflects on the pitch. You can see I am settling in well and getting to know each player better every time I play.

“I am really looking forward to a bright future with the club.”