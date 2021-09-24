Lyon manager Peter Bosz has hailed Xherdan Shaqiri’s crossing ability following his summer exit from Liverpool in a permanent transfer.

The 29-year-old attacker left Anfield in August after a three-year spell on Merseyside. While he showed glimpses of his talent, he did not truly stamp his mark on Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

Part of that came down to his role mainly as a squad player, but injuries did not help his cause. As a result, he did not show his abilities going forward as much as he could and perhaps should have.

Nevertheless, he has made a flying start in Ligue 1, scoring one goal and assisting another in three appearances.

He assisted a goal on his debut, before netting in a 3-1 win over Troyes on Wednesday.

Speaking after that game, former Bayer Leverkusen boss Bosz told reporters (as quoted by the Daily Express): “He didn’t do the pre-season with us. The players do not fully understand his qualities and vice versa, but we can all tell he has a great left foot.

“Not only in the way he scored, but also in the balls he was able to give his partners or his crosses, which are extraordinary.

“He’s a really good player.”

Liverpool shortlist three European forwards Jurgen Klopp have identified three potential forward options to beef up their squad, as the German is wanted by Barcelona while the Reds monitor FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Shaqiri has proven himself to be something of a journeyman with his career across Europe so far.

He started in Switzerland with Basel, before signing for German giants Bayern Munich and earning a Champions League winners’ medal in 2013.

Shaqiri then spent time in Italy with Inter and moved to then-Premier League side Stoke in 2015.

While he faced relegation with the Potters, the Switzerland international moved back to the top flight with Liverpool.

Liverpool star could snub contract

Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could snub a new contract, according to a report.

Like Shaqiri, the Guinea international has struggled for game time with the Reds, injuries playing their part again.

He has entered the penultimate year of his contract and Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Keita has had initial discussions over his future.

However, the reporter adds that the midfielder wants a key promise before he commits.