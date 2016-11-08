Shaw ‘baffled’ by Man Utd boss Mourinho’s public criticism

Luke Shaw has reportedly told his Manchester United team-mates he is “baffled” by the public questioning of his commitment by Jose Mourinho.

Following United’s 3-1 win at Swansea, Mourinho questioned Shaw and fellow defender Chris Smalling’s decision to withdraw from the squad due to injuries.

And according to reports in the Daily Telegraph, and The Times, Shaw has been left “confused” and “baffled” by his manager’s comments.

The reports add that both players have actually been playing through the pain barrier this season and have required painkilling injections before matches.

Shaw, 21, has struggled for form and fitness since returning from a horrific leg break suffered last September, and is understood to still struggle with pain from the fracture.

Mourinho previously singled out the left-back for criticism following United’s 3-1 defeat at Watford.

Reports in The Sun on Tuesday suggested the Red Devils’ squad has chosen to side with the Portuguese as they believe the “only way to succeed under the Special One is to accept his ruthless regime”.