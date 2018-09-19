Shaw hails Man United teammate as one of best in world after CL win

Luke Shaw hailed Paul Pogba as “one of the best in the world” after the Frenchman captained Manchester United to a 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League. Pogba scored two goals in the first half to set up the victory for Jose Mourinho’s side, which was completed by an Anthony Martial goal midway through the second half.

Left-back Shaw told BT Sport: “It was extremely difficult in the first half. We didn’t start bright. The pitch was difficult but we got to grips with it. Paul Pogba came up with a bit of magic for the first goal and that calmed us down a bit.

“It is always tough. The crowd, the pitch and the atmosphere…They were up for it. It is all about the points though and we got them today. We are professional footballers so we need to be able to play on any surface.”

Shaw was eager to heap praise on Pogba, saying: “He gets some stick sometimes but we know what quality he has. For me, he is one of the best in the world. He is important as captain. He shows on the pitch what kind of leader he is. Hopefully he can carry that on.”

Pogba’s second goal came from the penalty spot, and Shaw confirmed his belief that the referee got the decision right: “It is a tough one. It was up to the referee. I think it was a penalty but it helped us out. Thanks ref!”



