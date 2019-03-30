Shaw names star Man Utd can always rely on as he assesses nervy win

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw admitted the club turned in one of their worst performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – but thanked Marcus Rashford’s composure for helping them to victory.

Goals from Rashford and Anthony Martial helped secure a 2-1 success, but it was Watford who were often the best side and actually beat their hosts 20-8 on the shot count.

“We made it harder with the way we played. There were times when we weren’t at our best,” an honest Shaw admitted.

“We were awful in the second half, we were lucky with the result. The most important thing is the three points.

“We had a few chances but we didn’t take them. We need to get ourselves together again and focus on Wolves. We want to go there and get the win.”

Shaw also saved special praise for Rashford, who once again showed his confidence in front of goal and registered a 10th goal of the season.

“I’m always confident when Rashford’s in front of goal, he likes to get in behind, it was a great finish and great composure,” Shaw added.

“We need to forget about the game today because we were not at our best at all.

“We feel really good and confident, and fully trust Ole, and we’re looking forward to working with him for the years to come.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!