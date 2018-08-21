Shearer makes huge Aguero claim after another Man City hat-trick

Alan Shearer thinks Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero is the “best foreign player to ever play in the Premier League” following the striker’s hat-trick against Huddersfield on Sunday.

The Argentine hit three in City’s second Premier League match of the season as they beat the Terriers 6-1 over the weekend.

And, despite still trailing Thierry Henry in the all-time Premier League scoring charts, Shearer thinks Aguero ranks above the Frenchman in the league’s history.

“Sergio Aguero is now on nine Premier League hat-tricks and only two behind me,” said Shearer.

“The best foreign player to ever play in the Premier League. A great centre-forward with no weaknesses.”

His manager, Pep Guardiola has tipped Aguero to have a good season after he returned from the World Cup in “incredible condition”.

“I never saw him like this since I was here, he is in an incredible condition with the ball and without the ball,” Guardiola said after the Huddersfield match.

“I thought to take Sergio off before the hat-trick but in the end it was perfect, he scored a goal and off to a standing ovation.”