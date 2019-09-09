Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told his decision to allow Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave Old Trafford this summer and sign a replacement for neither could come back to haunt Manchester United.

The Red Devils made a promising start to the season with a 4-0 thumping of Chelsea, but have taken just two points from their next three matches after draws at Wolves and Southampton sandwiching a shock home defeat by Crystal Palace.

The last of those games – a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s – reportedly saw Solskjaer lose his rag with his players and demanding an immediate improvement in their next game, at home to Leicester, on Saturday.

There were also reports that Solskjaer had ordered main attackers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to undergo extra training to work on their finishing prowess, but Alan Shearer has an alternative theory about their struggles – and has highlighted the summer sales of Sanchez, and in particular, Lukaku, for leaving the club too light in attack.

“It is a big issue for United because they have taken a huge gamble by not replacing Lukaku,” Shearer told The Sun.

“Going into the season with just Marcus, Martial and Mason Greenwood is very risky and that is a huge burden for those three to carry over a long campaign.”

Shearer’s comments come after England boss Gareth Southgate said Rashford was not an “out and out No 9”, while his abilities to score huge tallies each season has also been questioned by Michael Owen.

And Shearer also agrees with the assessment.

“There is no denying he is an excellent talent but I don’t think he is a natural goalscorer. We sometimes forget he is only 21 so time is still on his side,” Shearer added.

“Even this season, when Manchester United’s main striker Romelu Lukaku left, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays Anthony Martial down the middle.”

