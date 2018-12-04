Jose Mourinho has completely backtracked on his reported comments that Manchester United will need a ‘miracle’ to finish in the top four this season.

The Red Devils sit seventh in the league, eight points off Arsenal in fourth with the two sides going head to head in a crucial Premier League meeting on Wednesday night

United have not won since November 3 and drew their last two league games against Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet RedeTV after the 2-2 draw at St Mary’s, Mourinho said: “Last year, we said that getting in 2nd place was a fantastic thing due to the qualities we had compared to the qualities of the other teams fighting for the top four.”

Referring to his ambitions for the rest of the campaign, he said: “Try to win as many points as possible and try almost the miracle to end in fourth.”

However, speaking at his press conference ahead of the game against the Gunners, Mourinho was asked directly about those quotes, saying: “I what? Nah.

“I don’t know if I say or if I didn’t but if I used that word is not what I feel at all.

“We have like eight or nine points from fourth something like that, I don’t think we need a miracle at all.

“We need a good run of results, not waste points we shouldn’t waste.”

Mourinho did, however, accept that United’s current league position is unacceptable, adding: “I think Manchester United, in seventh place, I can agree, in spite of the investment Everton made, which was phenomenal.

“Obviously there was a great improvement in that team from last season in relation to this season, but I don’t think Everton will be in front of us at the end of the season.

“There are six teams that should stay in the first six positions. Season after season, two of these teams are staying outside the top four.

“Last season was Arsenal and Chelsea, and this season two of these six are going to stay outside. Who is the best team of the six? The team with more potential? The team with less potential? Who is the team performing not so well?

“These will be the questions and answers around the top six. At the end of the season, the top six will be done by the six teams we all know have that responsibility to finish in the top six.”