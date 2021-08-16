Sheff Utd secure Liverpool defender with Man Utd and ex-Leeds stars next

Sheffield United have completed the loan signing of Liverpool defender Ben Davies who may soon be joined at Bramall Lane by two more players.



The 26-year-old was an emergency signing for the Reds during the January transfer window. Jurgen Klopp needed defensive reinforcements due to high-profile injuries. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip were ruled out for the rest of the season and the German required help.

It was thought he would go for a big-name player and the move for Davies came out of the blue. He had played 145 times for Preston and was suddenly jettisoned to Anfield.

But the dream move proved to be a false dawn as he has yet to kick a ball for the Merseysiders. The centre-half has become Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic’s first signing.

The Championship club said on their official website: “Liverpool’s Ben Davies arrives at Bramall Lane on a season-long deal, which will see him remain at S2 for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign and bolster United’s defensive options moving forward.”

Davies has also had loan spells at York, Tranmere, Southport, Newport and Fleetwood. A decent showing in South Yorkshire could make the move permanent as he is unlikely to be needed at Liverpool.

Davies one of three United targets

With Davies now on board, Jokanovic can turn his attention to other targets. Amad Diallo looks to be surplus to requirements at Manchester United.

The 19-year-old is expected to be loaned out with a view to gaining first-team experience. The Ivory Coast winger joined the Red Devils at the start of the year after agreeing a deal last October.

The move for the 19-year-old cost United an up-front fee of £19m. However, that could be nearly doubled after add-ons. The Ivory Coast international made his Premier League debut in May, starting in a 2-1 loss to Leicester City.

But Jadon Sancho’s arrival means he is likely to see little Old Trafford action. Jokanovic is keen for him to wear red and white stripes for 2021-2022 and hopes for a loan deal soon.

And the Serbian tactician is going for hat-trick of loans as ex-Leeds midfielder Ronaldo Vieira is on the radar, according to The Sun. He has been on Sampdoria’s books since the summer of 2018.

The 23-year-old has made 44 appearances for the club but was loaned to Hellas Verona last term. That did not work out as saw little game time and a move back to Yorkshire might be on the cards.

