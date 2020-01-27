Sheff Utd see bid rejected for Man Utd, West Ham midfield target

Sheffield United have reportedly been rebuffed in a bid to sign Manchester United and West Ham target Sander Berge from Genk.

The Norwegian midfielder is known to be a target for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Hammers chief David Moyes, having previously been linked with Liverpool.

Berge, who is rated at £20million, joined Genk in 2017 and has gone on to make 113 appearances in all competitions.

During that time he has scored six goals and contributed four assists, having played a key role as Genk won the Belgian first division title last season.

But having seen a proposed offer for Berge turned down, Blades boss Chris Wilder is now expected to turn his attention to a loan deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Pangiotis Retsos.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will have to pay £20m if they want to lure midfielder John Fleck away from Sheffield United in the summer, according to reports.

Fleck joined the Blades in 2016 and has risen to become one of Chris Wilder‘s most trusted players, including with his recent performances in the Premier League.

The Scotsman has chipped in with five goals and two assists to help his side into seventh in the table, seven points off the top four.

According to Football Insider, United are not interested in selling Fleck in January as they push to finish the campaign strongly. Read more…