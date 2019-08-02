Sheff Utd complete McBurnie signing in club-record deal

Sheffield United have completed the signing of striker Oli McBurnie from Swansea for a club-record transfer.

The 23-year-old Scotland international, who scored 22 goals in the Championship last season, has agreed a four-year contract at Bramall Lane for an undisclosed fee – reported to be £20million.

“We’ve had to be patient and work very hard to get Oli but I am confident he will be a tremendous success,” Blades boss Chris Wilder told the club website.

“We need options at the top of the pitch and Oli, as anyone who has watched a significant amount of Championship football will tell you, offers plenty in that area.”

“He fits the profile of our transfer policy this season and is an age where his better years are ahead of him – hopefully he and the club can continue to grow together.

“I’m delighted with the transfer business over the summer, Oli is a big piece of the jigsaw, and the squad is shaping up ready for what will be a long and demanding season.”

McBurnie follows Luke Freeman, Phil Jagielka, Callum Robinson, Ravel Morrison, Lys Mousset, Ben Osborn and loanee Dean Henderson into Bramall Lane.

