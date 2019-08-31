Sheff Utd secure point at Chelsea despite Abraham brace

Chelsea were held to a point at Stamford bridge after a Callum Robinson strike and a Kurt Zouma own goal cancelled out Tammy Abraham’s first half double.

Chelsea started the game strongly with Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic linking up well with frontman Tammy Abraham.

The home team’s dominance told as Abraham opened the scoring midway through the first half.

The England striker saw his initial header spilled by Dean Henderson, under pressure from Christian Pulisic, but Abraham was on hand to fire in the rebound.

Callum Robson missed a big chance for The Blades before Abraham scored his fourth of the season to double Chelsea’s lead just before half-time.

A mix up between John Egan and Jack O’Connell saw the ball drop perfectly for Abraham who fired the ball past Henderson.

Sheffield United were back in the game straight after the break, as Callum Robinson scored his first Premier League goal.

A superb jinking run by Enda Stevens saw the left-back nutmeg Cesar Azpilicueta before laying the ball on a plate for Robinson, who steered the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Abraham then had a great chance to seal his hat-trick and restore Chelsea’s two goal advantage, but was denied by a superb save by Henderson, who dropped to his right and kept the ball out.

The Stamford Bridge crowd were edgy for much of the second half as Sheffield Utd had further chances to score and Chelsea were wasteful in possession.

United’s pressure showed as they equalised in the 89th minute. Robinson crossed for Lys Mousset, but it was Kurt Zouma who inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net.

It was a deserved point in the end for The Blades who stay above Chelsea in the table, who have now conceded nine goals in the Premier League under Frank Lampard.