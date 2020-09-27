Bamford scores again as Leeds strike late to sink Sheffield United

Patrick Bamford scored a late goal to keep up his scoring run and give Leeds a narrow win over Sheffield United.

The two sides met at Bramall Lane for the first Yorkshire derby of the season, but despite there being seven goals in each of Leeds’ first two games back in the Premier League, this time, it was a more cagey affair.

In the first half, it was the goalkeepers who were on top. Leeds stopper Illan Meslier pulled off an excellent save to deny John Lundstram from close range.

⛔️ Massive save from Illan Meslier! ⛔️ The 20-year-old Frenchman denies John Lundstram from close range! Superb reactions 👏 pic.twitter.com/Fc7Ddi1WDU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 27, 2020

Sheffield United counterpart Aaron Ramsdale also made a smart stop to thwart Stuart Dallas, moments before Meslier rescued Leeds again by tipping over a George Baldock effort.

As the second half began, it was Ramsdale who had to be the more alert of the two keepers, saving two chances from Bamford before the hour-mark.

Leeds then went closer than ever to opening the scoring when Stuart Dallas rounded Ramsdale out wide, before Chris Basham cleared his weak shot off the line.

As the game approached the final 10 minutes, Ramsdale batted away a long-range shot from Ian Poveda after a positive run from the Premier League debutant.

At the other end, there was a golden chance for the hosts when Jack Robinson connected with a corner, but his effort went narrowly wide of the far post.

Leeds finally broke the deadlock in the 87th minute when Patrick Bamford headed home Jack Harrison’s cross from the left.

The striker has now scored in all three league games this season so far – the first Leeds player ever to score in his first three top flight games for the club.

It was the decisive moment, giving Leeds the win. On the other side, the Blades are still yet to score this season after three games.