RB Salzburg are ready to negotiate the exit of Kamil Piatkowski

RB Salzburg defender Kamil Piatkowski is drawing attention from clubs across Europe, with several English teams recently showing interest, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Among them, Watford and Sheffield United have placed the Polish defender on their radar and requested updated information on his situation.

Interest is not limited to England. Spanish side Getafe have also shown concrete intentions to sign Piatkowski, and multiple clubs from Italy and other European leagues are reportedly monitoring the player closely.

With just one year left on his contract at Salzburg, the club is open to a transfer, increasing the likelihood of offers arriving in the coming days.

Piatkowski recently returned to full fitness after an injury, and he is eager to start a new chapter in his career as soon as possible.

His versatility and defensive qualities have made him an appealing option for clubs looking to strengthen their backline ahead of the new season.

Usually a centre-back, Piatkowski has played on the right, in a more advanced role, previously.

Salzburg are prepared to negotiate, with the final decision about his future dependent on finding the right balance between the players ambitions and a satisfying financial package.

With multiple clubs showing interest and the market heating up, a move for Piatkowski could materialise before the transfer window closes, providing him with the opportunity to continue his development at a high level.

Championship round-up: Ipswich want Netherlands U21

Ipswich and Coventry have both asked about the potential signing of Netherlands under-21 defender Tyrese Asante, per TEAMtalk sources.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Crystal Palace want to replace outgoing star Eberechi Eze with Leicester man Bilal El Khannouss.

The Eagles have competition from Leeds and West Ham for the transfer, worth £30million.

Another Leicester star, Abdul Fatawu, is a target for a Premier League side, with Everton tracking him.