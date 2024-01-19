Sheffield United close in on second January signing as Wilder eyes quick fix to woeful defensive record

Sheffield United are close to securing the signing of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

The 28-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Atletico and the Spanish side are willing to cash in on him now to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk sources state that this has caught the attention of Blades boss Chris Wilder, who is keen to bring in a new keeper during this month’s transfer window to boost his team’s survival bid.

United have the worst defensive record in the Premier League having conceded 49 goals in 20 games so far this season which has left the Blades rooted to the bottom of the table.

Wilder has not been convinced by the performances of his first-choice shot-stopper Wes Foderingham and is desperate to bring in an upgrade.

United have been linked with the likes of Kasper Schmeichel and Leicester’s Danny Ward in their search for a new goalkeeper.

TEAMtalk sources have stated, however, that they have settled on Croatian international Grbic as their priority target.

If they are successful in signing the Atletico man, he will become their second winter addition after bringing in Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villarreal.

Grbic has not played a game this season for Atletico having found himself playing back-up to undisputed No.1 keeper Jan Oblak.

Wilder sees Grbic as someone who will provide competition for current first-choice stopper Wes Foderingham and potentially replace him between the sticks for the rest of the season.

The manager will hope that this addition can help improve their defensive record as they aim to fight their way out of the bottom three.

