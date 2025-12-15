Sheffield United confident they’ll sign Rangers star who’ll dominate the Championship – Sources

Rangers are ready to part ways with a player who’s previously made light work of the Championship, and Sheffield United believe they’re about to beat three rival clubs to his signature.

Rangers midfielder Joe Rothwell is attracting significant attention from the English Championship as the January transfer window approaches, with the club reportedly willing to let the summer signing depart just months after his arrival from Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old Englishman, who penned a three-year deal at Ibrox in the summer, has found opportunities limited since Danny Rohl replaced Russell Martin as manager in October.

Rothwell has made only sporadic appearances under the German coach, accumulating minimal minutes and falling behind the likes of Mohamed Diomande, Connor Barron and Nicolas Raskin in the pecking order.

Rangers are understood to be open to a permanent sale, hoping to recoup their investment and free up wages to support Rohl’s squad rebuild.

The midfielder’s proven quality in the second tier – including back-to-back promotions with Southampton via the play-offs and Leeds United as title winners – makes him an appealing target for ambitious Championship sides.

Sheffield United, under Chris Wilder, are leading the chase and are confident of securing a deal.

The Blades see Rothwell’s experience, composure on the ball and set-piece expertise as key to bolstering their promotion push from mid-table.

Derby County have also shown strong interest, with manager John Eustace viewing the former Blackburn Rovers star as an ideal addition to his energetic midfield setup.

Sources suggest the Rams are exploring a move that aligns with their budget constraints.

Middlesbrough and Stoke City complete a quartet of admirers, having monitored Rothwell closely in recent months.

Both clubs, eyeing play-off contention, could reignite their pursuit if a bidding war emerges, potentially driving up Rangers’ return.

While the primary focus is on a Championship return, some sources indicate tentative European enquiries, though a move back to familiar English football appears most likely for the player seeking regular game time.

Rothwell’s potential departure could fund incoming transfers, with Tromsø’s Jens Hjertø-Dahl liked by Rangers as a possible replacement in a deeper role.

As the window nears, the situation underscores the rapid shifts in fortune at Ibrox under new management.

