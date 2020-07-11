McGoldrick brace sees Sheff Utd deal blow to Chelsea top four hopes

David McGoldrick scored his first two Premier League goals as Sheffield United claimed a big win over Champions League hopefuls Chelsea.

The 32-year-old had been without a top flight goal until the clash at Bramall Lane, but he managed to score not once, but twice – with Oli McBurnie also heading home in between.

Sheffield United are chasing a European place, despite Chris Wilder’s insistence it is not their focus, and they dented a blow to a team above them as they did their prospects no harm.

Chelsea remain in third place, and will not be able to rise any higher if Manchester City avoid defeat against Brighton. Frank Lampard’s side are just two points ahead of Manchester United in fifth.

Meanwhile, the Blades move above Wolves into sixth place.