Sheffield United line up deal for exciting midfielder; could shine under Wilder and change their season

Sheffield United are in talks with midfielder Oliver Arblaster over a new long-term deal at Bramall Lane, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Arblaster, 19, has come through the ranks at the Yorkshire club and is in the final six months of his current contract, with the Blades keen to secure his long-term future with a new deal.

Chris Wilder has opted to recall the youngster after a successful spell on loan at League One side Port Vale during the first half of the season.

Arblaster impressed at Vale Park, making 26 appearances in all competitions and chipping in with two goals and two assists.

The England under-20 midfielder is highly regarded within the corridors of power at Sheffield United, making five appearances for the first team to date.

TEAMtalk sources suggest that the England under-20 international will be part of Wilder’s plans for the second half of the campaign once he recovers from injury, even though a host of clubs are keen to take him on loan again.

Wilder will hope that Arblaster can have a big impact on Sheffield United moving forward and help them avoid relegation this term.

If he continues on his current trajectory, the talented centre-mid could be an important player for the Blades for years to come.

It will be interesting to see if Arblaster does put pen to paper on a new contract in the near future, with several English clubs keeping close tabs on his situation.

DON’T MISS: FA Cup fourth-round draw: Blockbuster home tie for Tottenham; Man Utd facing tricky away day; Liverpool back at Anfield